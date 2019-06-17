Lawrence County Historical Museum showcases county’s rich history

One museum is celebrating local history during the summer months.

The Lawrence County Historical Museum in Mount Vernon is home to all the county’s history.

The museum showcases a native influencer, Lawrence E. Jones, medical and home equipment used over the years, and original newspapers dating back to the 1800’s.

One tour guide says it’s important to know local history because it affects everyone.

Gary Daughtrey, docent of the museum, says, “Know your history. The old house. The old victorian or frame that you lived in may have had who knows living in it back in the day. It may have been Harold Bell Wright. He was a resident here in town. May have been one of the local movers and shakers from the 1890’s.”

The Lawrence County Historical Museum is open every Sunday through October from 1 to 4 PM.

