Lawrence County deputies donate to stop shaving or wear a different uniform for annual Christmas fundraiser

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Lawrence County deputies will look a little different the next couple of months, and it has nothing to do with them being undercover.

They, along with office staff, are taking part in an annual Christmas fundraiser. From October through December, they have the option of not shaving or wearing a more comfortable non-traditional uniform.

They can do so by paying $15 for one month — or $40 for three months. The money goes towards their “Christmas Charity For Children” Campaign.

“We want to give our part and give back to the community and provide for those kids that may not necessarily be able to afford a certain Christmas, or to have Christmas presents,” said Brad Delay, Lawrence County Sheriff.

Officials are looking at raising a total of $5000 this year, thanks to additional funds raised through a car show earlier in the year.