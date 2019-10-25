Lawrence County conservation agent recognized for outstanding wildlife reinforcement

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri conservation agent is honored for his work in wildlife reinforcement.

The Missouri Department of Conservation Lawrence County agent, Andy Barnes, was awarded the 2019 Missouri State Employee Award of Distinction in the Public Service category. Barnes was a lead investigator for a deer poaching investigation involving a Lawrence County family.

The case concluded with a filing of 300 charges against 14 individuals in three states and Canada. The agent has spent his fourteen years in conservation conducting fishing clinics, assisting with the Missouri National Archery programs, and improving habitats on private property.

“We’re basically the law enforcement arm of our department and so we’re tasked with trying to focus on fish, forest, and wildlife resource-type law enforcement, but we can enforce about anything,” Barnes explained.

An awards ceremony will be held in the coming months to honor Barnes with his award of distinction.





