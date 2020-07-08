Lawrence County asking all attendees of Freedom Christian Center Revival to quarantine for 14 days

LAWRENCE COUNTY, (KSNF/KODE) — The Lawrence County Health Department is asking all attendees of the Freedom Christian Center Revival this past weekend to quarantine.

Anyone who attended Sunday, July 5th through Tuesday, July 7th should quarantine in their home for 2 full weeks.

A person who attended the revival has tested positive for COVID-19 and was infectious while they attended.

The person also worked at Legacy Meats Co. while infectious on July 7th.

The person was not masked at either the workplace or the revival.