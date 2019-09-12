Lawrence County man arrested for child sex trafficking

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Kan.— A Lawrence County man is behind bars after investigators connect him to child sex crimes.

Christopher Versteeg, 39, of Stotts City, is facing charges in Jasper County for 1st Degree Statutory Rape, 1St Degree Statutory Sodomy, and Child Sex Trafficking.

After a four-month investigation by Jasper County detectives, a warrant for Versteeg’s arrest was issued. Two juvenile victims were identified from incidents in Lawrence and Jasper counties.

He was arrested yesterday and is now being held in the Jasper County Jail without bond.