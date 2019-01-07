Lawrence Co. man gets Wildlife Officer of the Year

JOPLIN, Mo. - A Lawrence County conservation agent is getting national recognition.

Andy Barnes has been named the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies' 2018 Colonel Bob Brantley Wildlife Officer of the Year.

This award is given every year to someone who excels in teamwork, public outreach, innovation, and leadership.

Barnes also used a lot of his time to educate kids on wildlife and lead programs at schools. A native of Mountain Home, Arkansas and a graduate of Missouri State University, has been with MDC since he graduated from the Conservation Agents' Academy in 2006.