Lawmakers receive legislative assignments

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A number of Southwest Missouri lawmakers have received committee chair assignments for this and next year’s legislative sessions.

State Senator Bill White of the 32nd district has been named chair of the committee on seniors, families, veterans and military affairs. One measure the former marine agrees with in principal would benefit men and women who have served their state and country when they’re applying for state jobs.

Bill White, 32nd District State Senator, said, “Basically would give would require that if you’re a member of the National Guard or past member of the National Guard and you’re applying for a state job, that you get an interview, if you meet the qualifications for the job, so you’ll at least get an interview, if gives them a little bit of a plus for being either a current or past member of the Guard.”

His number one priority is Senate Bill 42 which he wrote to provide companies that make covid related products designed to help save lives protection from liability lawsuits. On the house side, Lane Roberts is chairing the committee on crime prevention. He’s pushing for a bill he wrote to encourage deputies or officers to get more training before putting on the badge.

Lane Roberts, State Representative, said, “Right now an officer graduates, at the end of their time either spend six thousand dollars or they’ve incurred a six thousand dollar debt, and we don’t over pay them to begin with so I’m looking for options that will ensure that we get quality candidates that we don’t saddle them with a debt they carry into their new jobs.”

And he’d like to see some protective orders become permanent when the situation warrants it.

“And so when you have one of those chronic offenders who’s just not gonna get it, there is an option to make that order of protection permanent for the life of the respondent, is doesn’t necessarily guarantee someone’s safety but it is another layer of protection.”