Lawmakers looking to make schools safer for children

Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler was a public school teacher before she ran for Congress.

She says students and teachers in our public schools are vulnerable to bad guys with guns.

Hartzler has proposed the “Police Officers Protecting Children Act.”

The bill would permit and encourage schools to employ armed, off duty or retired police officers to provide school security.

Hartzler says, “We are all sitting ducks.”

As a former public school teacher, Hartzler says she knows how vulnerable students and teachers can be in public schools.

“It could be up to a half an hour before a sheriffs deputy can arrive on the scene if something were to happen,” says Hartzler.

Hartzler says the best way to stop gun violence in schools is to add *more guns on campus.

She’s re-introduced the “police officers protecting children act” .

It would allow off duty or retired police officers to carry a firearm on campus.

She says, “But right now federal law prohibits that. Due to the Gun Free School Zones Act, which says you can’t carry a gun within a thousand feet of the school.”

Hartzler introduced the bill last year.

The bill passed the House, but it never got a vote in the Senate.

She says this year will be more difficult now that Democrats control the House.

“Their focus seems to be on gun control and not more options to allow the schools to provide extra security,” saysa Hartzler.

Missouri Republican Congressman Jason Smith says he supports the bill because it leaves the decision up to the schools.

“I don’t think the federal government should be doing from the top down. If they want to do that in west plains Missouri or Springfield, Missouri, they should have the right to do it,” says Smith.

Hartzler says extra security wouldn’t cost the schools any money because it would be solely volunteers, and she says the retired or off-duty officers would also have to complete the same gun training as active duty officers.

