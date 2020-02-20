Lawmaker wants to make it easier to register boats

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A Southwest Missouri lawmaker wants to cut down on the number of trips boat owners have to make to tag their watercraft.

Representative Bob Bromley of Carl Junction is sponsoring a measure that would create a three year registration option for boats.

It would also offer a permanent registration for both boats and outboard motors.

He believes that existing rules for boat trailers and motors should also apply to boats themselves.

Missouri Rep. Bob Bromley, R, said, “I think there’s a lot of traction for that because there’s a lot of people that, they don’t want to make an extra trip into the license office for a boat.”

House Bill 2505 has been introduced in the house but has not yet been put to a vote.