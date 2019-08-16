Law enforcement reminds drivers to beware of school zones and bus stops

Officers will be paying extra attention to school zones, where speeds are lower just before and after the school day. Drivers should also remember the rules when around school busses, especially the importance of looking for the stop sign on the bus.

“If they’re throwing that stop arm out, that means a child is going to cross that street at some point and that’s our main concern–we don’t want a child struck by a vehicle,” explained Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan.

The experts add that kids using cell phones can also lead to higher risks, one more reason for drivers to watch out for them.