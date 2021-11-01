Law enforcement conducted Halloween check to make sure sex offenders complied with state laws

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local law enforcement had a busy weekend checking up on registered sex offenders.

In Jasper County alone — there were 135 individuals checked by county deputies or Joplin police officers. Of that total — six were found not to be in compliance with state requirements for the holiday.

“There’s a lot of rules and regulations for those that fall under the Halloween offender compliance. You know for example they have to have their light off at their house where they reside at. They have to have a sign out that says no treats at this residence – they have to be home. Those kinds of things,” said Jasper Co. Sheriff Randee Kaiser.

In Newton County, three sex offenders were found to be non-compliant out of 121 checks. That also led to eight investigations. In McDonald County, one out of 20 was arrested for non-compliance and warrants.