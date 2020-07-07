Law enforcement agencies celebrated with Adopt-a-Cop event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple law enforcement agencies were thanked for their service today through the Adopt-a-Cop program.

Blessing baskets filled with food and drinks were distributed to the officers, and State Representative Robin Lundstrum hosted the event to support both Pea Ridge and Little Flock.

“99.9 percent of police officers do a phenomenal job and they need to be reminded how much the community loves and supports them,” said State Representative Robin Lundstrum.

“It means a lot to us to see a crew like this put something together to show that the police are still loved, we’re still wanted, we’re still needed, and that a lot of our efforts don’t know go unnoticed,” said Lt. Michael Lisenbee, Pea Ridge Police Department.

Around 50 people showed up to the event today.