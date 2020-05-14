Law enforcement agencies across Kansas preparing to aggressively enforce seat-belt laws

KANSAS — Law enforcement agencies across the state of Kansas are preparing to aggressively enforce seat-belt laws.

The 2020 Click It or Ticket Campaign runs from May 18th to May 31st.

This time is used to encourage people to voluntarily comply with traffic laws in an effort to keep them safe.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, front seat passengers are 98% more likely to buckle up if the driver does.

Statistics also show 1 out of 8 Kansas children between the ages of 5 and 14 are made vulnerable while traveling due to drivers failing to restrain them.