Lavender Fest made it’s annual return to the Lavender Patch Farm in Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — Purple was a popular color in Fort Scott, Saturday, more specifically lavender.

Saturday, Lavender Fest made it’s annual return to the Lavender Patch Farm.

The community gathered to walk the fields, play games and sample the farm’s Lavenderade and ice cream.

The event started back in 2018 as a way to help contribute to the agricultural tourism, or agri-tourism initiative in Kansas.

This involves opening up farms for visitors to explore.

Betsy Reichard, Lavender Patch Farm Owner, says, “It’s starting to get a lot more here just in Fort Scott here, we have two, three other agritourism farms that are going to start popping up, which is good, everyone works together.”

If you missed Saturday’s event, you can always visit during regular business hours Thursday through Monday.

The farm contains around 1,000 plants with 20 varieties of lavender.