Latest Walmart store changes to help associates and customers

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and private employer, said late Saturday, March 14, 2020, it is limiting store hours to ensure they can keep sought-after items such as hand sanitizer in stock amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark.– The Walmart associates have been nothing short of heroic in their commitment to serve customers, stock shelves as quickly as possible and keep their stores clean. Their efforts continue to be a tremendous source of pride for everyone at Walmart.

Over the weekend, Walmart adjusted their operating hours to help make it easier for associates to stock and perform enhanced cleaning and sanitizing.

We’re pleased with the results we are seeing and will take additional steps beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Store Operating Hours Change:

Walmart U.S. stores will adjust operating hours to 7 A.M. to 8:30 P.M. Stores that open later than 7 A.M. will continue their regular starting hours.

This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store. While the store hours change for customers, Walmart associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours.

Senior Shoppers:

Older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours. From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older.

This will start ONE hour before the store opens.

Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time.

Item Limitations:

Communities are counting on Walmart more than ever and are determined to serve the broadest number of customers and ensure they have access to the key items they are looking for. Stores will have limits for customers in certain categories including:

Paper Products

Milk & Eggs

Cleaning Supplies

Hand Sanitizer

Water

Diapers

Wipes

Formula and baby food.

To help support the people and focus on the most critical areas of the store right now, we will temporarily shut down our Auto Care Centers to allow those associates to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.

Also, the Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule, providing essential services only such as glasses repair and helping customers pick up existing orders. At least one associate will serve the needs of our Vision Care customers, while the other associates will help in the rest of the store.

Walmart is paying very close attention to their stores and communities and will continue to make necessary changes, if needed.