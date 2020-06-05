Late Sarcoxie student honored throughout senior year

SARCOXIE, Mo. — When Sarcoxie High School junior Brett Bruenn tragically passed away in a car accident in 2018, his friends and family were left in disbelief.

“He was a big kid, it was his first wreck. He’d be fine,” explained TJ Bruenn, Brett’s older brother. “They just rolled a car, I didn’t think anything of it.”

“I was just in shock. I didn’t believe it,” added Sheila Dailey, one of Brett’s friends.

Brett’s interests ranged from cars, to ATV’s, to football. His coaches say he never knew a stranger.

“Everyone in our school district knew Brett. He was just a good kid and a well-rounded individual,” explained Sarcoxie head football coach Russell Ellis.

“It just guts you and takes everything out of you,” added assistant coach Jack Altermatt.

But, although Brett is no longer here, his legacy lives on. Brett’s loved ones have been keeping his memory alive with a roadside memorial and a highway adopted in his honor.

And, since August, his friends, family, teammates and coaches have held Brett throughout what would have been his senior year.

From football…

“We retired his jersey, gave it to his mom and his brother, and our captains carried his jersey to every coin toss,” Ellis added. “One of our kids left it his motto to play for Brett.”

“They’ve kept me a part of it and have involved me in everything Brett would have been involved in,” said Brandy Bruenn, Brett’s mother.

To cars…

“We are rebuilding his truck in his name,” TJ Bruenn added. “We got it wrapped and put his number on it so that it’s with him everywhere he goes.”

And by staying close to each other.

“He left us with everyone of us that’s here today,” said Brandon Rickman, one of Brett’s friends. “This is our family.”

Sarcoxie High School has kept Brett’s legacy going throughout the 2019-20 school year, from the school’s Class of 2020 banners and even a senior parade.

On June 19, the school will honor Brett’s memory at the Class of 2020 commencement. His friends and classmates will be right there for every minute, sharing the honor of completing high school.

“I’d just say congratulations — because we did it,” said Sarcoxie senior Wyatt Harter.