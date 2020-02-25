Last Week to Donate to Ross Dress for Less

JOPLIN, Mo. – Every year, nearly four million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs. To show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a bright tomorrow, Ross Stores, Inc. partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called, “Help Local Kids Learn.”

At the beginning of February, customers in Joplin were able to make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less (“Ross”) location during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Missouri.

Customers have ONE more week to donate to the organization.

“Ross Stores is very excited to host the sixth annual Help Local Kids Learn in-store campaign for the Boys & Girls Clubs. This campaign will directly help kids at local Clubs across the county. BGCA and Ross’ strong partnership of 14 years is rooted in both organizations’ shared commitment to help young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.” -Matt Young, Group Senior Vice President, Stores