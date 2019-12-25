Last minute shoppers keeping mall busy

JOPLIN, Mo. — For those of us who like to procrastinate our holiday shopping, well today was your last day.

Shoppers flooded into North Park Mall in Joplin to pick up those last minute gifts.

The mall even opened a little earlier today to give those some extra time to shop before the big day tomorrow.

And while many of us may have gotten our shopping done weeks advance, shoppers like Brennan Adams say he had to do his shopping on Christmas Eve.

Brennan Adams, Last Minute Shopper, said, “I have a full-time job so it’s pretty difficult to holiday shop. Ya know, last minute shopping is the best I could do. And ya know, also I’m a teenager so, sometimes it’s that way.”

The Northpark Mall will be closed on Christmas.

And if you still didn’t get a chance to cross everything off your holiday list, the mall will reopen on Thursday at 9 A.M.