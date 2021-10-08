Last ‘Food Truck Friday’ of the year hosted in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Today — was the final “Food Truck Friday” of the year in Carthage.

Local businesses and vendors came out to Central Park to share their creations with the community. One business that’s been there for every Food Truck Friday this year — “King’s Kettle Corn.”

Erika Masteller works there and says she’s enjoyed the opportunity to get to know customers and other vendors.

“It’s an honor to be part of this community and king’s kettle because they’ve really helped me spiritually in my guidance and things like that, so it’s just a blessing,” said Erika Masteller, Employee, King’s Kettle Corn.

Plenty of pumpkins were also on display to usher in the fall season. A magic show, beer garden and live music were also part of the event.