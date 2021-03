LARUSSEL, Mo. — Residents of a Jasper County town will decide whether they want to join a neighboring fire protection district.

LaRussell voters will cast a ballot this Spring over a proposal to join the Avilla Fire Fighting District. The agency was created just last year, with a property tax of 30 cents per $100 assessed valuation.

A yes vote on the April 6th ballot would include LaRussell in that district.