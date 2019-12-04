Large fire and heavy smoke fills Bentonville skyline

Breaking News
by: Gary Gilbert

Photo courtesy of KNWA.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Firefighters in Benton County are currently working a fire in Bentonville.

According to Benton County dispatch, the fire is located at 1900 E. Central Avenue in Bentonville.

The address is for United Industries.

Fire crews are responding. Please avoid the area.

Reports state that some Walmart employees have been told to leave the area due to the heavy smoke. It is also reported that residents in the immediate area and near Rogers have received emergency phone notifications warning of potential irritable smoke.

Photo courtesy of KNWA

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

