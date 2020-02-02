Langston Hughes’ legacy remembered in honor of his birthday

JOPLIN, Mo. — In celebration of what would have been Langston Hughes’ 118th birthday, locals come together to reflect on his legacy.

During a special program, community members highlighted Hughes’ contributions in his hometown of Joplin.

They sang songs, performed poetry, and shared stories in his honor.

The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center hosted Saturday’s program.

Celebrating African-American history through educational activities in the community is one of the organizers’ biggest goals.

Howie Nunnelly, co-host of the event, says, “Culturally, a lot of people don’t know about Langston Hughes, and it really does a lot for our culture right here in the four states to know someone so pivotal, right here in the national conscious of racial divide, came from right here; he was born right here.”

The event also served as the grand re-opening of the volunteer-based Minnie Hackney Community Service Center.

The facility promotes educational, recreational, and cultural opportunities for locals.