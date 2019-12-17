Lane Roberts wants to create a violent offenders database

MISSOURI — Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill that would make it easier to see where convicted murders are living after they get out of prison.

State representative Lane Roberts wants to create a violent offenders registry.

Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said, “Individuals who are convicted of certain offenses esp sexual offenses against children are required to register at the sheriff’s office.”

And that information goes to the state database called the Missouri Sex Offender Registry.

“The public has the opportunity to know if there’s a sex offender living in their neighborhood.”

Now a former police chief wants to expand on that.

State Representative Lane Roberts is sponsoring a bill to create a violent offenders registry.

Similar to the sex offender listing, this would focus on those convicted of first or second degree murder, then released.

MO. Rep. Lane Roberts (R), said, “So finding some way to easily access that information. I think is critical for the public. If you have somebody on probation for murder living next door – you have as much right to know that as to know they’re a sex offender.”

Roberts adds that House Bill 1343 wouldn’t be limited to just Missouri cases, but any convicted murderer moving into the state.

“But Ithink it is important that we know who’s living next door and that police officers know who they’re dealign with.”

Representative Roberts sponsored a similar bill in the 2019 session, but that didn’t make it to the governor’s desk.

He believes the chance of passing is greater this year.

To read the bill, follow the link below

https://house.mo.gov/Bill.aspx?bill=HB1343&year=2020&code=R