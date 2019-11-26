Lane Roberts announces re-election bid

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri lawmaker announces his re-election bid.

State Representative Lane Roberts will run for two more years in the Joplin-based District 161 seat.

The Republican was elected to the position in 2018 and currently serves as the Vice Chairman for the Subcommittee On Appropriations for Public Safety, Corrections, Transportation, and Revenue.

Roberts believes his experience plays a crucial role in making state level decisions.

Missouri Representative Lane Roberts (R) said, “Take a role in crafting good decision making and maybe preventing some bad decision making – it’s almost a responsibility. I’ve seen the consequences of it.”

Roberts served as the State Director of Public Safety in 2015 and 2016 and also spent seven years as the Joplin Police Chief.

Voters will decide the primary race next august with a final vote November 2020.