Lane closures on I-49 as work begins on Bella Vista bypass

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Rock blasting for a new bypass interchange to connect Arkansas and Missouri causes lane closures on I-49.

The Arkansas Department Of Transportation began work yesterday on the Bella Vista bypass interchange.

Between ten and two o’clock — crews blasted rock along interstate 49, causing lane closures.

It’s the first step in getting the new Bella Vista bypass interchange built that will connect Arkansas and Missouri.

Construction Project Coordinator with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Bryan Powell says the rock blasting is necessary to make it suitable for road construction.

“The whole blasting operation is probably going to be around 40 .They will have about 40 blasts to go on. Some days they will have one blast and some days they will have about 2.”

The $66.6 million dollar project includes nearly 3 miles of a two lane road, bridges, and Bella Vista bypass interchange on U.S. Highway 549.