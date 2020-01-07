Lanagan water found to have high levels of a cancer causing substance

LANAGAN, Mo. — A high amount of a cancer causing element is being found in the city of Lanagan’s drinking water.

What’s inside the water and how is the community reacting to it?

Its called radionuclide, a toxic atom that can be a concern for a person’s health.

The EPA says residents do not need to drink an alternative water supply like bottled water.

There are mixed feelings towards issue. Some continue to drink it while others go and buy their own water supplies.

Stan Haywood, Lanagan Mayor, said, “Some people lived here all their lives and drank the water everyday, never reported an issue.”

Lanagan Mayor Stan Haywood drinks the city’s water.

He says it wouldn’t have been a concern for his health unless the EPA got involved.

Stan Haywood, Lanagan Mayor, said, “It’s nothing like what were talking about with Flint, Michigan or something like that. It’s not a big of a thing to me anyway.”

Others disagree.

Jordan Stanley, Lanagan Resident, said, “Half of the time its not eligible to drink and the rest of it don’t taste good.”

Jordan Stanley has been a Lanagan resident for more than 20 years.

Every month he drives to Anderson and spends an average of $20 to buy water.

One of the few places in town to buy bottled water is called Picky Produce and More on South Main Street.

“Everybody else is buying bottled water so I did too.”

If residents continue to drink the contaminated water it could increase a risk for cancer.

Stan Haywood, Lanagan Mayor, said, “It’s one of these very obscure standards called radionuclide that there just needs to be a lot of more testing done on but unfortunately the federal standard is what it is.”

The city is taking action towards this issue and developing a water project.

The project’s estimated cost is $1.3 million.

“If you are persistent and you keep trying and hammer down enough doors even a small little city like Lanagan can obtain the funding to get this kind of thing done.”

Haywood says the city is still waiting on an EPA grant and should begin accepting bids by the end of January.

He hopes to break ground on construction in July with completion of filtration by November.