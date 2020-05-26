Closings
Lanagan getting hundreds of thousands of dollars to improve water quality

LANAGAN, Mo. — The city of Lanagan is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars to improve water quality.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is giving the town $833,000 in grant and loan money.

A half million dollar community development block grant will play for the rest of the project, estimated to cost $1.3 million.

The project includes overhauling the system’s wells and well houses. Replacing hydrants, valves & meters. Building a new 75,000 gallon storage tank, said, and adding a new water treatment system.

The project is expected to wrap up by October of 2021.

