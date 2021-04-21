Lamar’s new Mayor excited to serve the community

LAMAR, Mo. — There’s a new mayor in Lamar, and he has some pretty big shoes to fill.

Before taking on Mayor, Mike Hull worked on City Council for eight years. He says he thanks former Mayor Kent Harris for getting him ready for this role.

Thanks to former Mayor, Kent Karris, Mayor Mike Hull feels like he’s in a position where he can really take on the role as Mayor, and Lamar resident, Cyndy Johnson says she’s thrilled to see him take the helm.

Cyndy Johnson – Lamar Resident, said, “I’m excited to have Mike as our new mayor. I know Mike, he’s a great guy, and I just hope for our town to have some economic growth that we so desperately need. We’re a great little town, we’ve got a lot of history and I’m excited to see his new ideas.”

Mayor Hull says he plans on continuing a lot of the policies that Harris left behind. He adds thanks to the position Harris left him in, he’s able to focus on new ideas people are excited to see him take on.

Mike Hull – Lamar Mayor, said, “Now, in the financial position we’re in, we’re gonna focus on seeing how we can better the quality of life with the usage of the parks, lake, sidewalks.”

With these new focuses, Johnson says like the past mayors, she believes in Hull’s ability to pull it off.

“All of these men have Lamar’s best interest at heart I know, and so I’m confident that he will do a great job,” said Johnson.

And Hull believes the same.

“I’d like the citizens of Lamar to know that I want to work for them, I want this to be a place where people would want to move to if you’re looking for a place,” said Hull.

While Mayor Hull is excited to work for Lamar, he want’s people to know these project will take time. Although Mayor Hull has a full-time job, he says that he doesn’t anticipate it having an effect on his role as Mayor.