LAMAR, Mo. (KODE) — Renovations are being made to Memorial Hall in Lamar.

Work is being done in the basement as crews replace the tile floor.

The current floor is outdated, broken and needed repairs.

The hall is used often for banquets, activities and reunions.

The new carpeted floor will make that space more welcoming.

While these renovations are being made, Memorial Hall will not be available for people to use during storms.

The floors are expected to be completed in a week.