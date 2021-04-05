Lamar working to upgrade storm water drainage

LAMAR, Mo. — The city of Lamar is undergoing multiple projects near the town square.

Construction is taking place to replace and move a fire hydrant, upgrade the storm water drainage, and widen the parking along the street to increase visibility at the intersection of Broadway and 11th Street.

The current storm drains around the square haven’t been replaced since the square was built. The fire hydrant will be moved back three feet behind the sidewalk allowing the city to increase their on-street parking space.

The project is being funded through the street and storm water sales tax.

Rusty Rives – Assistant City Administrator, said, “A lot of it is work that we need to be doing over a period of time, and this is a good opportunity for us to do this and maximize our exposure into the earth and minimize our expense, making it several different projects.”

Rives adds that the projects should be finished by the middle next week.