LAMAR, Mo. — The Barton County Chamber Of Commerce is looking for community feedback on Lamar’s 2030 plan.

Officials are asking residents to take a survey involving the cultural events and beautification projects they would like to see.

It’s to help the city come up with a 10 year comprehensive plan.

Residents will also be entered to win a 200 dollar credit on their next utility bill. September 15th is the deadline.

We have a link to the survey here.