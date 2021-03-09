Lamar upgrading mapping of water and sewer lines

by: Jake Kaufman

LAMAR, Mo. — The city of Lamar is upgrading how they can view their water mains and sewer lines and will now be all online.

It’s called a geographical information system. The project costs nearly $30,000 and will allow the city to know where all their assets are at underground. Currently the city goes off public works employees recollection and hand drawn notes.

Rusty Rives – Lamar Assistant City Administrator, said, “This will allow us a system that’s more technologically up to date, allows us to update the system as we go along and leave it for future employees and generations to have a good working base they can grow off of.”

Rusty Rives adds that they hope to have this project done in the next couple months.

