Lamar to upgrade electrical system

LAMAR, Mo. — Lamar is upgrading its electrical system to better sustain the community.

Operated by Finley Engineering, a ten year plan has been put into place. It includes line improvements, changing out poles, and a $250,000 transformer that was placed at one of their sub-stations earlier in the year.

Lamar has also been working with outside agencies to help cut trees along these transmission lines that will help protect them from storm damage.

Rusty Rives – Lamar Assistant City Administrator, said, “We’re one of the fewer use of pallets that still operate their own electrical system, and we want to keep it the way. But we also want to make sure we keep a good product for our consumers.”

Rives adds that people should think about the future when planting trees and shrubs and where they can end up.