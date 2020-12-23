Lamar to see change in leadership

LAMAR, Mo. — A Barton County town is in for a change in city leadership.

Current Mayor Kent Harris has announced he will not run for re-election to the post. He’s been in the top job for the past six years, but his political career started long before that when he was elected as a council member in 1995.

Kent Harris, Lamar Mayor, said, “The headline at that point was you know it’s time to have some new blood every once in a while. And I think even today that’s the case. It’s good to have some new blood, some new fresh ideas and uh we’ve got a great city council with some new innovative ideas. And so I’m happy to turn the reins over to them.”

Harris is thankful for the trust voters have put with him and will have fond memories of all the people he’s gotten to meet over the years.