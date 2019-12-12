Lamar to replace bridge on highway 160 East of town

LAMAR, Mo. — The city of Lamar is already in the works of adding a new road and repairing a heavily traveled bridge.

The new bypass road will help divert traffic during the bridge replacement.

And city officials hope this project will bring new businesses to the area.

Russ Worsley, Lamar City Administrator, said, “We’re paving a bypass route for the 160 bridge replacement that’s going to take place from MODOT this spring.”

The bypass route is needed to divert traffic from the bridge East of Lamar that goes over the BNSF Fort Scott subdivision.

Because the bridge is in such disrepair, it needs to be closed to completely replace it.

“In order to do that, you need a bypass route and the thought process was to open up this area back behind Walmart here in Lamar as with a road for the bypass that can eventually turn into an industrial park or an expansion for Lamar.”

Before the project began, the city of Lamar annexed these 200 acres, with the idea of boosting the town’s economy through new business ventures.

“You know anything from a hotel to eating establishments to industrial. We’ve even looked at some senior housing developments that could possibly fit into this area as well.”

City officials are already reaching out to business owners in hopes of getting plans in place before this project is finished.

“Our Area Chamber of Commerce is doing lots of marketing and lots of advertising trying to get some people interested in this area. They’ve had some really good interest up to this point, but I think getting it asphalted and getting it opened up is really going to improve us and give us a boost on that.”

The project in total will cost the city of Lamar and MODOT 2.5 million dollars at its completion.

The bypass project is expected to take 20 days to complete.

The city administrator hopes the bridge will be finished by May of 2020.