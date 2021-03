LAMAR, Mo. — Easter is around the corner and Lamar has an event coming up to celebrate the big day.

On Saturday April 3rd Lamar Elks Lodge 2800 is hosting a drive-through Easter Ggg give away. The event is at 10 a.m. at the Lamar City Park.

There will be more than 400 bags of Easter Eggs with treats inside, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, and the chance to win $400 in cash prizes. Attendees should enter through the Walnut Street entrance.