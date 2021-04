LAMAR, Mo. — One person’s trash can become your treasure this week.

This Friday and Saturday, Lamar is having a city wide garage sale. There are 24 locations throughout Lamar that currently have listings for the up-coming event.

Items you can purchase include homemade quilts, furniture, books, and more. Times vary between each sale.

On top of the garage sale, Lamar is also having a city wide clean up next Monday.