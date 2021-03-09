Lamar to change water source

LAMAR, Mo. — The city of Lamar is looking to change how they get their water.

Currently the city’s water is produced from surface water. Now with the lake leaning towards the end of its useful life city officials are trying to convert to well water. The well will be located by the Lamar Water Plant and will not only improve water conditions for Lamar residents, but also be easier to maintain.

Russ Worsley – Lamar City Administrator, said, “Less chemicals involved, less treatment, less process that we have to do on the water, so that makes it a little easier for us to retrieve it and get it ready for our consumption.”

Russ Worsley adds that they’ll have the water well ready by the end of the year.