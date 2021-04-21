Lamar students help local daycare

LAMAR, Mo. — A helping hand is always appreciated, and students with the Lamar Career and Technical Center are doing just that.

Three students joined the Alternative School Director in disassembling an area daycare’s play set in order to install a new one. The current play set was in poor shape, not safe for the kids to play on.

The Director says helping take the play set down doesn’t just benefit the students and the daycare, but her as well.

Erin Eggerman – Alternative School Director, said, “This daycare is where my son goes, so the person in charge reached out and asked if any parents, or individuals would be willing to help and I immediately thought of my kids and this is a great opportunity to give back to the community and to somebody that needs some help with getting something new for their kids.”

Thursday Eggerman and students will be back to put up the new play set.