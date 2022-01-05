Lamar seeing a delay in switching to well water

LAMAR, Mo. — The city of Lamar is seeing a delay when it comes to converting its water source.

The city has been working on switching from lake to well water for the past several months.

The project was supposed to be completed by the end of 202, but was pushed back because of material delays.

Right now, they are having issues getting materials needed for the well system, like chemicals for the water plant.

“I think the big thing to understand with this project is just putting one well in the ground will not be enough to supply the city’s water supply. By the time its over we will probably have 2 to 3 wells. The benefit to the community is yes we are going to have to install more wells, but in the long run we aught to be able to reduce our own utilities in the water treatment plant and the way we process the water,” said Rusty Rives, Lamar Assistant City Administrator.

The project is costing the city $800,000.

Rives says they are hoping to have the project completed by the end of March.