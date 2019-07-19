Lamar search warrant nets dozens of guns

LAMAR, Mo. — Three men are under arrest after authorities find dozens of guns in a Lamar home.

46 year old Howard Morris of Lamar, 35 year old Brandon Huckaby of Harrisonville, and 37 year old Ryan Braker of Lamar were taken into custody after a search of Morris’s home.

Authorities seized methamphetamine and 31 firearms.

The search warrant involved Lamar Police, Barton County deputies and members of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team.

All three men face charges including drug possession and unlawful use of a weapon.

They’re being held at the Barton County jail, each with a $100,000 dollars bond.