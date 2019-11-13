Lamar Rotary Club celebrates veterans

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Rotary Club honors military heroes in honor of Veterans Day.

Veterans were invited to United Methodist Church for a hot lunch and recognition for thier service.

The Lamar High School choir sang the national anthem and our local heroes were able to fellowship over a delicious meal.

Tom Shields is on both sides of the table this year, as a veteran who volunteers at the event, he is happy to serve his comrades in arms.

This is service above self. This is something you learn in church. Rotary, our motto is service above self and it’s the same way with the service. We’re just giving back,” said Shields

For more than a decade, this event has provided a place for veterans to get a meal and receive special recognition.