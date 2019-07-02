Lamar residents work to keep memory of old Barton County Memorial Hospital alive

LAMAR, Mo. —

Lamar residents want to keep the memory of the old Barton County Memorial Hospital alive, once it’s demolished.

The process of tearing down the old structure is set to begin next month. Upon the building’s removal, a veterans memorial park will be constructed on the plot of land. It will serve as a tribute to 69 Barton County service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice in World War II. According to Joe Davis, the monument will not only hold the memory of that sacrifice, but also significance to community members that have a connection to the old hospital.

“From a historical standpoint, you know, like I said, this place has been here since 1948. A lot of people, you can’t throw a stone in this county without somebody being born here or they had relatives here or you know, somebody died here. And then for county wide, this all started by the people of Barton County.” Joe Davis, Barton Co. Historical Soc. Volunteer

Davis says donations from community members will help support the memorial’s creation. If you’re interested in donating, you can contact the Barton County Historical Society at 417-682-4141.

Here is a look back at the hospital’s history: