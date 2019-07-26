Lamar residents voice concerns on an ordinance regarding medical marijuana facilities

LAMAR, Mo. – Lamar residents gather to voice their concerns about an ordinance pertaining to medical marijuana facilities.

Mobig Properties wanted to turn the old Cash Saver on East 12th Street into a medical marijuana manufacturing facility, which is located 750 feet away from a church. However under Missouri state law, a medical marijuana manufacturing facility cannot be located less than 1,000 feet from a church, school or daycare.

Thursday night, the Lamar City Commission held a public hearing to vote on an amendment, allowing the company to set up closer than that. After hearing community argument both for and against the plan, commissioners made their decision.

“They did not pass the 750 feet, which allowed this place to be a manufacturing facility, so we adjusted it to make it back to 1,000 and it was approved.” Tyrone Riegel, Zoning Board Chairman

With the city commission voting no, Mobig Properties will not be allowed to file a license for a medical marijuana manufacturing facility in the City of Lamar.