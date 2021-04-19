Lamar residents recognize retiring Mayor for contributions to the community

LAMAR, Mo. — Residents of Lamar gathered this evening to celebrate their mayor, who is retiring.

After twenty-four years of public service and six years as Mayor, Kent Harris presided over his final city council meeting Monday. Citizens of Lamar — as well as Harris’ friends and family — gathered to honor him as he was given a special plaque for contributing to the advancement and betterment of Lamar.

Kent Harris, Lamar Mayor, said, “A lot of family members are here, a lot of love, a lot of support that I’ve had throughout the years and it means a lot to me to have that kind of support. I couldn’t have done the job otherwise.”

Harris says he is proud of the place Lamar is currently in financially and he has high hopes for the future of the city. He says he spoke with the city council about plans for restructuring electricity rates, developing Lamar West and the city’s switch to well water.