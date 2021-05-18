Lamar pool will stay closed this summer due to leak

LAMAR, Mo. (KODE) — People in Lamar will not be able to stay cool in the pool this summer.

The leisure pool at the Lamar Aquatic Center will not be open this summer.

Earlier this month when workers were filling up the pool, they found a leak in the system.

They discovered the leak was causing the pool to lose up to five inches of water a day.

Assistant City Administrator Rusty Rives says, as of now, the future of the pool is uncertain.

“We’re not sure exactly what’s going to happen with it yet. We have contacted a consultant, and they’re supposed to be in town later this week, to help us try and make a plan and steps to move forward with fixing and renovating, or replacing our pool,” said Rives.

Rives adds that city staff don’t know yet what they’ll be doing with their competition pool and indoor pool.