Lamar Police searching for whereabouts of second burglary suspect

LAMAR, Mo. — One suspect is behind bars and another is on the loose after a reported burglary in Lamar.

It happened over the weekend at the “Lamar Laundry” on East 12th Street. Authorities arrested 30-year-old Krystal Henry, of Lamar, on charges of second degree burglary. She’s being held in the Barton County Jail on a $2,500 dollar bond.

Police are still searching for 33-year-old Bryant Jensen, also of Lamar. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lamar Police at 417-682-3546.