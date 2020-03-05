Lamar Police Release Suspect Identities in Bomb Threat

LAMAR, Mo. — In a Facebook post by the Lamar Police Department two suspects names were released in connection with the Wednesday bomb threat at Cox Barton County Hospital.

Authorities were able to identify the suspect that made the call along with other persons of interest located later in a traffic stop. The result was the arrest of 40-year-old Jason A. Gates and his mother, 61-year-old Terrie R. Walker, both of Lamar.

Cox staff and Security along with law enforcement and the Lamar Fire Department conducted a search of the building but found no suspicious items or explosive devices.

This investigation is ongoing and we will provide more information on this case as it becomes available.