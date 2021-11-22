Lamar Police Department receives upgraded vests

LAMAR, Mo. — To Barton County, where the Lamar Police Department has upgraded some of its equipment.

It recently purchased 15 load bearing vests to replace traditional duty belts. The vests are fitted to each officer, and distribute weight more evenly to lessen back strain. The total cost was a little more than $8,000, and was approved by Lamar’s City Council.

“Once they become accustomed to it, it makes it easier for them to get to their apparatus when they need them. There’s more available to them in that area…and like I said — as far as less injuries on the job — that’s what we are looking forward to,” said Deputy Chief John Davis, Lamar Police Department

The vests can hold an officer’s radio, extra ammo, handcuffs, taser, body cam, mace and flashlight.