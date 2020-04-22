Lamar Police Chief named Assistant City Manager

LAMAR, Mo. — Lamar’s Police Chief is moving up the ladder at City Hall.

Rusty Rives has been named the Assistant City Manager for the city of Lamar.

He’ll be filling both that role and Police Chief while the city searches for his replacement.

Rives says it’s helpful to have the background at the P.D. as he starts the new position.

Rusty Rives, Lamar Asst. City Mgr., said, “Making a career change like this you know there’s a lot that goes along with that. A lot of thought goes into it. And there is some comfort for me also having a good grasp on the community and being involved in the community.”

Rives has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years, serving at police departments in Lamar, Webb City, and Joplin.